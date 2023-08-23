Energy provider says hot weather stressing power grid

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW) - A Southeastern Minnesota energy provider is asking people to conserve energy amid a large amount of electrical consumption due to the extremely hot weather.
MiEnergy is asking its customers to conserve power between 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday.
A statement from the provider also said that they are working with Dairyland Power to monitor grid reliability.
It said that MISO, the regional transmission operator, has declared an alert for Thursday, August 24. They said MISO is signaling that grid reliability may be at risk.
"In other words, the amount of electricity available on the grid is critically low and may not be able to meet the demand for electricity. According to MISO, for the first time in over a decade, all major cities across its footprint will experience their hottest forecasted temperatures on the same day (August 24), intensifying peak load numbers," the statement said.
They offered the following suggestions for members:
Members can help by shifting electricity use to 6 p.m. or later today.
- Turn off or unplug all non-essential lights, televisions, electronics and other appliances.
- Cook food in a microwave or grill instead of using a stovetop or oven.
- Raise your thermostat (increase A/C level) as much as you are safely able.
- Shift high electricity use activities, such as laundry, vacuuming and running the dishwasher until demand has decreased.
- Delay electric vehicle charging.
MiEnergy provides electricity to more than 19,000 members in southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa.