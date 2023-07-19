Enforcing the park camping ban a challenge

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A newly amended city of La Crosse ordinance is proving a challenge to the department's tasked with enforcing it.
Last week the La Crosse city council voted 11 -2 to amend a city ordinance designating areas of city owned properties, such as parks, as no camping zones. Those areas fall under the responsibility of the Parks and Rec department. According to Director Jay Odegaard, it's not fully feasible. The department is already stretched thin with it's full scope of 47 parks and other facilities and additional park cleaning.
"So when we're dealing with the clean-up, it's just not the huge time constraint," Odegaard said. "It also is emotionally draining on the staff. We look to the council for any help that we can get."
Odegaard says it doesn't change the mission of the Parks and Rec department.
"Moving forward and trying to keep our parks as inviting and welcoming as possible for all people here in the community," he said.
What the department cannot do is overnight patrol of those parks currently frequented.
What also still remains is the issue of the city's unsheltered people.