English Lutheran Church prepares for its Bethlehem Event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Since 1980, English Lutheran Church has transformed into the ancient village of Bethlehem. The event happens every three to four years. It's back for the first time since before the pandemic.
On December 17 and 18, the Bethlehem Event will take visitors back in time, more than 2,000 years ago to the night Jesus was born.
"We all celebrate Christmas in our own ways and it's a way for us to really get a sense of the fact Jesus was born into a very particular time and place amongst God's people," Senior Pastor Mark Kvale said. "This a beautiful way for us to celebrate that."
Quite a bit of work goes into preparing the space for the celebration.
"We start in early October and it's almost year-round for planning," lowly shepherd and committee chair Pete Bemis said. "We have to remove everything that's in the Fellowship Hall, all of the furniture - everything comes out. Then we have to cover the floor, with the Masonite and the fabric. Then we start moving in all of the pieces of Bethlehem."
The goal is to be as historically accurate with the recreation, from the smell of the spices to the baby in the manger, while making the event a memorable experience.
Visitors will experience shepherds, scribes, Roman soldiers, prophets, shopkeepers, skilled tradespeople and animals. Kvale said these are the things people would've experienced in the city of Bethlehem at the time of Jesus's birth.
This event can provide a better understanding and appreciation of the period.
"It's very enjoyable and interesting to learn a little bit more about Bethlehem and the trip. For instance, Mary and Joseph had to travel 80 miles on foot when she's ready to have a baby at any moment," Bemis said. "That would've been a four-night trip, temperatures would've been 55 in the day and 45 at night."
The Bethlehem Event is expected to draw a few thousand people to the two-day event.
To help with lines and waiting periods, English Lutheran Church is requiring pre-registration for the free event and is accepting free-will donations.
To register for the December 17 or 18 Bethlehem Event, click here. It runs both days from noon until 5 p.m.