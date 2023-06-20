Enjoy "Make Music Day" around La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The sounds of music can be heard throughout La Crosse on Wednesday as part of Make Music Day.
The city is part of a worldwide celebration of music with free public concerts and performances and opportunities to take part in making music, too.
The Pump House Regional Arts Center is coordinating the music around La Crosse.
There are a number of performances scheduled in several locations. Here is the schedule and location of events:
Bluff View Park-28th St. and Jackson
Dan Burger Songwriters Corner – 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Children’s Museum of La Crosse-207 5th Ave. South
Luke Thering – 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Sana Illahe – 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM
Eddie Kim – 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM
La Crosse Bandshell-Riverside Park
La Crosse Concert Band – 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Leithold Music-116 4th St. South
Piano Available to play outside – All Day
Vickie Riness – 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Jim Knutson – 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
People’s Food Co-op-315 5th Ave. South
Old-Time Music Group – 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM
Pump House Regional Arts Center-119 King St.
Karaoke in the Courtyard - 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Weber Center for the Performing Arts-428 Front St. South
Boyle & Johnson – 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Ryan Rosenberg – 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Under Paris Skies – 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Bribe – 9:00 PM – 10:00 PM
All the performances are free and open to the public.