Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence
of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, enhanced
production of surface ozone will cause the air quality index to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Enjoy "Make Music Day" around La Crosse

make music.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The sounds of music can be heard throughout La Crosse on Wednesday as part of Make Music Day. 

The city is part of a worldwide celebration of music with free public concerts and performances and opportunities to take part in making music, too. 

The Pump House Regional Arts Center is coordinating the music around La Crosse.

There are a number of performances scheduled in several locations. Here is the schedule and location of events:

Bluff View Park-28th St. and Jackson

Dan Burger Songwriters Corner – 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Children’s Museum of La Crosse-207 5th Ave. South

Luke Thering – 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Sana Illahe – 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Eddie Kim – 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM

La Crosse Bandshell-Riverside Park

La Crosse Concert Band – 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Leithold Music-116 4th St. South

Piano Available to play outside – All Day

Vickie Riness – 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Jim Knutson – 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

People’s Food Co-op-315 5th Ave. South

Old-Time Music Group – 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Pump House Regional Arts Center-119 King St. 

Karaoke in the Courtyard - 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Weber Center for the Performing Arts-428 Front St. South

Boyle & Johnson – 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Ryan Rosenberg – 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Under Paris Skies – 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Bribe – 9:00 PM – 10:00 PM

All the performances are free and open to the public.

