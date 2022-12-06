Environmental Protection Agency plan to announce new PFAS standards

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW)- On Monday the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed a new standard for PFAS that would lead to more strict guidelines over the use of the "forever" chemicals.
The rule would require federal facilities and industry sectors to report any level of PFAS used to create a product no matter the amount.
Town of Campbell Supervisor Lee Donahue said that the current standard from the Wisconsin Natural Resource Board is 70 parts per trillion for municipal water sources.
She hopes that the EPA's research will accelerate the rulemaking process as many in the Town of Campbell still rely on bottled water.
Hundreds of Campbell residents currently have to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, and personal hygiene due to PFAS contamination in the well near the La Crosse Regional Airport. The use of fire-fighting foam in training sessions at the airport that contains PFAS chemicals spread from the airport and ended up in the groundwater.
"The information the EPA has released between February, June, August and December will help convince the NRB that this is really what they need to do they need to pass a groundwater standard to be the most protective of human health," Donahue said.
At the state level, State Assembly Member Steve Doyle said the DNR is already in talks with the board to get the state legislature involved with the goal to codfiy an enforceable standard in Wisconsin.
"If there is over a certain amount it has been determined by the state that is a dangerous amount and we need to do something to remediate that. Either the producers of it need to cut back...the ground water somehow needs to be cleaned up," Doyle said.
The DNR is currently accepting comments about emerging contaminants. You can submit your comment here.