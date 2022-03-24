Erin Brockovich presenting at Viterbo science symposium

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Viterbo University kicked off their science symposium with a guest speaker, famed activist and author Erin Brockovich. The presentation "What's in our Drinking Water" will address numerous issues, both past and present, concerning contaminated drinking water.
Brockovich's story was made into a film in 2000, focusing on her work in the groundwater contamination case of Hinkley, California. The film went on to earn actress Julia Roberts an Oscar and made Brockovich's name synonymous with being a advocate.
"I was told I wasn't a doctor or a lawyer or a scientist," Brockovich said. "I didn't need to be any of those to tell you what I see."
Brockovich stated that no matter where there's water contamination, it will take everyone to act on how we can begin to clean it up.
"I've always come from a place as a bit of an underdog and was really doubting myself and always looking for that hero to do it for me," she said. "All I had to do was look in the mirror and say "You've got this.'"
Brockovich also said that getting involved at the local level is where the frontline is, where action begins to enact needed change.
"Ask questions, if you think something is wrong make a phone call to your municipality, call your local agencies, show up at your city council meeting," Brockovich said. "It's amazing if you go down there, it's often just them talking to themselves because we don't show up."