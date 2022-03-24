 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Erin Brockovich presenting at Viterbo science symposium

Author, advocate and activist Erin Brockovich speaking at Viterbo during this year's science symposium.

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Viterbo University kicked off their science symposium with a guest speaker, famed activist and author Erin Brockovich. The presentation "What's in our Drinking Water" will address numerous issues, both past and present, concerning contaminated drinking water. 

Brockovich's story was made into a film in 2000, focusing on her work in the groundwater contamination case of Hinkley, California. The film went on to earn actress Julia Roberts an Oscar and made Brockovich's name synonymous with being a advocate.

"I was told I wasn't a doctor or a lawyer or a scientist," Brockovich said. "I didn't need to be any of those to tell you what I see."

Brockovich stated that no matter where there's water contamination, it will take everyone to act on how we can begin to clean it up.

"I've always come from a place as a bit of an underdog and was really doubting myself and always looking for that hero to do it for me," she said. "All I had to do was look in the mirror and say "You've got this.'"

Brockovich also said that getting involved at the local level is where the frontline is, where action begins to enact needed change.

"Ask questions, if you think something is wrong make a phone call to your municipality, call your local agencies, show up at your city council meeting," Brockovich said. "It's amazing if you go down there, it's often just them talking to themselves because we don't show up."