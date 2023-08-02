Escaped Crawford Co. inmate captured in La Crosse

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - A man who escaped custody on Tuesday in Prairie du Chien is caught early Wednesday morning in La Crosse.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that Paul Germundson, 26, escaped custody and fled in a vehicle.
The vehicle was found abandoned later in the day on Division Street near some cabins on the edge of Stoddard.
Authorities asked residents to lock their doors and remove keys from any vehicles as a precaution as the search continued.
The sheriff's office Tuesday evening released a description of Germundson wearing orange jail clothing and followed a short time later of a booking photo from earlier in the day.
At 1 a.m., the sheriff's office said that Germundson was apprehended in La Crosse. No other details were immediately available.