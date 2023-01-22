Esports growing around the world and in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Competitive video gaming, otherwise known as Esports, has grown to a scale similar to that of other major athletic events.
In terms of money, tens of millions of dollars can be up for grabs at the largest events in the world. Those numbers tower some major golf and tennis tournaments.
Physically, Esport athletes have also been shown to have reaction speeds similar to fighter pilots.
Jake Juve of Gaming Generations, which organizes Esports events, says that the dedication professional gamers have is no different than an NFL or NBA player.
"Especially it can be related to professional sports where an athlete does have a daily regimen," Juve said. "They live and breath their field. The gamers follow right up with that all the way to actual physical health."
Last year, the Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse launched their Esports program. Coordinator Colin Downs says they teach their athletes lessons like teamwork that can be found in other sports.
"That's why I'm in here every day," Downs said. "Educating parents and telling them why. The Y is very active with our swimming, basketball, soccer. Programs like that. We're just trying to turn it into one of those programs and showing that they're really not that different."
One of their athletes, Atticus Hilton, recently won the YMCA Midwest Regional Championship after beating 40 other players in the game "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate."