Ettrick Elementary named the top-rated school in the area

ETTRICK, Wis. (WXOW) - Several area schools have been given a five-star rating by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, but only one can have the highest score of all.
Ettrick Elementary received a score of 87.5 out of 100, setting the bar for all other schools in the area. The requirement for five stars is an 83 or higher, which the institution has gotten every year since 2016.
The town has a population of just 523, but Principal Derek Newsom says that may have actually helped in their high rating.
“One thing we have different here is we have such a small population here that we know each and every one of the students," Newsom said. "We know their names. We know what they’re struggling in. We know family life. We know who these students are and that’s how we can better support them. By having those relationships built. They trust us and we trust them. We have developed this almost family-like culture here.”
A major reason the school feels gave them the high score is their collaboration among teachers. Brought on by the pandemic to ease their tasks, teachers began working together to decide what the best course of action should be for the students. This includes providing input for students a teacher does not actively teach.
First grade teacher Amy Schaefer feels it helps promote better learning.
“If I am meeting and talking with a third grade teacher, I can say ‘this is where they were in first grade, these were challenges we faced, these were adaptations we made to help that student find success,’" Schaefer said. "We can see what worked in each grade. How we changed to manage that student’s learning and help them grow. By having those conversations vertically, we are able to really talk about each student individually and help them find success here at school.”
