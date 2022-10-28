Ettrick Fire Department: Thankful for life saving donations

ETTRICK, Wis. (WXOW) - The Ettrick Fire Department hosts a number of fundraisers throughout the year.
Recently, they received a couple of large donations that helped them purchase hydraulic jaws of life equipment. The jaws of life are used to pry apart vehicles after a car accident in order to reach the passengers inside.
Ettrick Fire Chief Dennis Bishop said his crew has already used the new tool at a time when every second counted.
"This is a life saving donation," Chief Bishop said. "We may be saving someone's life, somebody's loved one, somebody you know, a neighbor. It is very important to donate your money."
Bishop said the jaws of life equipment cost around $36,000 but it has already paid for itself.
Another fundraiser opportunity for the Ettrick community is coming up. The Ettrick Auxiliary will host a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, November 12. It is at the Ettrick Rod and Gun Club.