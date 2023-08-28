Ettrick Fun Days wraps up with annual bed race

ETTRICK, Wis. (WXOW) - Ettrick Fun Days wrapped up on Sunday with an unusual sporting event, bed races!
Organizers of the Lucas Mack Memorial Bed Races said this is the sixth year they have hosted bed races. A bed race is when teams run through an obstacle course while pushing someone on a bed with wheels.
It turns out, bed races have been a long-time tradition in Ettrick, but this event is about more than just having fun.
"I do raise a little bit of money, so I donate and adopt some families for Christmas every year and I donate it to like youth days around the area. Organizer of the bed races Konor Bork said. "Pretty much anyone that needs money, I can kind of give some money here and there for such a small and quick event."
Bork said they had a great turn out for bed races this year, which took place ahead of Sunday's parade. She said those who haven't experienced Ettrick Fun Days should check it out next year.