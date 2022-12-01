Evers appoints Formanek as new Vernon Co. Register of Deeds

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers announced on Thursday the new Register of Deeds for Vernon County.
The governor's office said that Lindsey Formanek will serve out the remainder of the term for Marilyn Hauge, who retires at the end of the year.
The term runs until January 5, 2025.
Formanek has served as the Deputy Register of Deeds since 2021.
"I am extremely honored to accept the appointment of Vernon County Register of Deeds by Governor Evers," Formanek said in a statement announcing the appointment. "I truly appreciate his confidence in me and look forward to serving the citizens of Vernon County in this capacity. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as deputy register of deeds under Marilyn Hauge and will continue to carry on exceptional customer serivce for the citizens of Vernon County. Thank you to my family, friends, and colleagues within Vernon County for the continued support and encouragement."