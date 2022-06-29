Evers, Kaul react to WI Supreme Court decision on Prehn

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Two men at the center of the court case regarding Fred Prehn's service on the Department of Natural Resources Policy Board offer their comments following the Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday upholding Prehn's membership on the board.
The court ruled that Prehn and gubernatorial appointees can hold their positions indefinitely until the state Senate confirms their successors. The decision in this case means by not voting the Senate can ensure Republican appointees can hold their spots under a Democratic governor, giving the party at least partial control over executive branch functions.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul had sued to remove Prehn after he refused to step down the policy board.
Both Kaul and Governor Tony Evers responded following the court's decision.
Governor Evers:
“Today, I remind the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Republican Party of this state that we do still live in a democracy, a very basic function of which is the peaceful and respectful transfer of power, even—and most especially—when you lose.
“Since becoming governor, I’ve worked to appoint experienced, hardworking Wisconsinites from every corner of our state to serve in important roles in our government—just like every governor has before me, and every governor will after me. These Wisconsinites are exceptionally qualified, should be considered on their merit, and should have the opportunity to serve the people of our state, regardless of whether or not they were appointed by a Democrat or share the same ideas as Republicans in the Legislature. They should've been confirmed a long time ago now.
“Today’s decision continues to underscore the erosion of democratic institutions at the hands of Republicans in this state. It’s wrongheaded, it’s shortsighted, and it’s politics at its most dangerous.”
Attorney General Josh Kaul:
“The people of Wisconsin selected Tony Evers to serve as Governor, yet almost 3 1/2 years into his term, the Natural Resources Board remains controlled by Walker appointees. Today’s decision allows that antidemocratic situation to continue indefinitely—taking power away from Wisconsin voters, and instead leaving it to the whims of appointees of an administration that was voted out of office,” said AG Kaul. “Our system of government is premised on consent of the governed. This decision departs from that fundamental principle and further erodes democracy in Wisconsin.”