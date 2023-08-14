Evers visits Holmen to talk about childcare

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Holmen on Monday to remind area families that he supports investments in keeping the workforce strong by making sure families have access to childcare.
The governor visited Little Feet and Helping Hands Childcare.
The center and preschool received $1.1 million in Childcare Counts funding across two locations which serves 77 children.
Governor Evers said the money is in the budget and childcare should be an easy fix.
"For every child that leaves the center because either their parents can't afford it or the center closes that's one less person that's in the workforce because they have to stay home," he said.
The governor's Comprehensive Workforce Plan includes initiatives to stabilize the state's child care industry, expand paid family leave, invest in higher education, and support high-demand workforce sectors.
He's calling for a special session next month to address childcare issues in the state budget including the Childcare Counts program.
Last week, Republicans who control Wisconsin's Legislature said they oppose his plan because it would increase government spending rather than cut taxes.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.