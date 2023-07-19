Everyone has a story: the day in the life of Amber Dvorak

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Amber Dvorak is the Director of the Monroe County Animal Shelter.
She says for the past 20 years she's done something in the animal industry, but never anything like this. Her job entails working with law enforcement on animal abuse cases.
"I would constantly surround myself with animals," Amber said. "I feel like have a better understanding of their behavior than I do of human behavior."
In 2015 she was called to assist with a senior dog part of a hoarding situation and because of her quick action, the dog they call Angel went from skin and bones to going on daily hikes with his new family in Washington State. However, Amber wants the public to know that not all animal rescue stories end this way.
"There might be some people that think that just everyday we deal with these great adoptable dogs and oh my god what a fun job you have," said Amber. "I hear that a lot. The burnout in this field is largely because of people."
When she's not saving animals Amber is answering phone calls, writing Pet Finder bios, transporting dogs to and from the vet clinic and making sure they get their medication. But that's not all. Social media added a new layer to animal rescue. It's both a blessing and a curse, according to Amber.
"Social media...I have a love-hate relationship with it. I mean the reason that we've been able to adopt dogs literally across the country," said Amber. "We've sent dogs to LA and to Maryland. It's free advertising and people spread the word but people also spread hate and rage about things they don't have the whole story on."
In 2019 Amber and her team made the difficult choice to put a dog that they could not rehabilitate and break of his aggression. A volunteer at the shelter heard about it, didn't agree with it and posted it all over social media. It was a firestorm. The shelter needed to get video surveillance cameras because of the death threats made to Amber and her staff.
"When we get lashed out at because of a decision that we had to make here and the comment on the facebook post is burn the place down. I can't even wrap my head around how that is a solution to anything," said Amber. "The misunderstanding is that when we have to make euthanasia decisions it's for the animal and the public."
Amber says people often have pathetic excuses for dropping an animal at the shelter. She says she isn't talking about the senior who goes into assisted living and needs to rehome their pet. She is talking about people not doing their homework.
"If I ever live through a day where every dog and cat gets to be rehomed, I'll die a happy person," said Amber. "We've had people return a mastiff because it got too big. We've had people return a labrador puppy because it had to much energy."
Amber plans to continue doing the work she does for as long as she can but says she can't lie, some days are harder than others.
