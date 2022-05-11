Everyone safe after kitchen fire at northside apartment

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - No injuries are reported in a kitchen fire Tuesday evening at a northside apartment building.
Battalion Chief David Snow said the La Crosse Fire Department was called to 527 St. Andrew Street at approximately 8:50 p.m. for a possible kitchen fire.
Crews found smoke coming from the kitchen area of a downstairs apartment. They were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area and quickly extinguish it.
Everyone was out of the residence by the time firefighters arrived. A dog and cat in the residence were rescued by crews.
The cause of the fire was traced to inattentive cooking on the stove.