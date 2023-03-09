 Skip to main content
...Snow Approaching The Area...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring snow to the area, with
moderate to heavy snowfall already impacting roadways across
central Iowa. Snow will continue to move into the area through
the afternoon and evening, eventually tapering off through the
overnight hours. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 4 to 7
inches, with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates approaching an inch per hour are possible this
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapidly decreasing
visibilities and quick accumulations, with roads quickly becoming
snow covered and dangerous travel conditions developing. Consider
altering travel plans if necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Ex-Trump attorney admits statements about 2020 election were false and is censured by judge

  • Updated
  • 0
Jenna Ellis, seen here in November, 2020, was censured by a disciplinary judge in Colorado on March 8, in the latest effort to hold accountable attorneys who boosted former President Donald Trump's 2020 election reversal gambits.

 Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

Jenna Ellis was censured by a disciplinary judge in Colorado Wednesday, in the latest effort to hold accountable attorneys who boosted former President Donald Trump's 2020 election reversal gambits.

Ellis signed a stipulation stating that several comments she made about the 2020 election violated professional ethics rules barring reckless, knowing or intentional misrepresentations by attorneys, according to documents posted by Colorado's Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel. As part of the stipulation, Ellis agrees to pay $224.

Among the false statements highlighted in the stipulation were comments by Ellis on social media and in TV appearances claiming that the Trump campaign had evidence the election was "stolen."

"The public censure in this matter reinforces that even if engaged in political speech, there is a line attorneys cannot cross, particularly when they are speaking in a representative capacity," Jessica Yates, attorney regulation counsel for the Colorado Supreme Court, said in a statement.

Michael Melito, an attorney for Ellis, told CNN in a statement, "My client remains a practicing attorney in good standing in the State of Colorado. In a very heated political climate, we have secured that correct outcome."

The censure was first reported by the Colorado Newsline.

The stipulation was approved by Disciplinary Presiding Judge Bryon M. Large on Wednesday in an opinion posted alongside the judge's censure.

The Attorney Regulation Counsel's office had previously indicated it was preparing a charge against Ellis, but with the announcement of the censure, the office said in a statement that it "is not currently pursuing any other charges against Ms. Ellis."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

