Exclusive: Packers' Mark Murphy talks about Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy made his first public comments on Aaron Rodgers Friday afternoon.
Although Rodgers has said that reports of a 4-year $200 million deal that would make him the highest paid player in the NFL are inaccurate, Murphy told WXOW's Scott Emerich that he's just glad to have the MVP quarterback in Green Bay.
"We're really pleased to have Aaron back, obviously. I think he's one of only four players in NFL history to win back-to-back MVPs. He's still playing at a very high level, and is the unquestioned leader of our team, so really excited to get him back and start planning for the future," said Murphy.
He made his comments at the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament at the Resch Center which is across the street from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.