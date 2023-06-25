 Skip to main content
Exotic Animal Surrender event held in La Crosse

Caiman Lizard

Caiman Lizard at the La Crosse exotic animal surrender. 

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue held an exotic animal surrender in Myrick Park Sunday.

The purpose of the event was to receive animals that the area humane societies normally do not take such as birds, reptiles and fish.

This event first started in 2016 as a way for people to find a better fit for exotic pets that proved difficult for them to take care of.

John Moyles, Director of J&R Aquatic Animals Rescue, says that life changes are the most frequent result in the surrendering of these animals.

"Life changes in a minute and it's important to have a plan B," Moyles said. "A lot of these animals that we have are very long lived. We have turtles that live 80 years, we have birds that live 80 years, and it's hard to plan what you're going to do three months from now. Imagine three years, or 30 years. So, when people don't have an option for their pets, they can count on us to help them out."

Animals surrendered Sunday included a lizard, turtle and a caiman.

