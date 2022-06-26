Exotic pet surrender event heads to Myrick Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - About once a month, J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue holds an exotic pet surrender event at different spots throughout Wisconsin, with La Crosse's Myrick Park playing host to one Sunday.
Birds, reptiles, fish, small mammals and more could be given up by those that no longer wished to keep them around. They could be dropped off with no questions asked.
Director John Moyles says that events like these are necessary as traditional animal groups don't have the resources to care for exotic pets.
"A lot of people when they need to get rid of a pet just don't know what to do with them," Moyles said. "A lot of humane societies, while they'll take dogs and cats and rabbits and things like that, aren't prepared to take reptiles or especially fish. We do these events to give people an outlet for their unwanted exotic pets instead of releasing them to the wild where they could become invasive."
The animals will be kept for a brief quarantine to ensure they are healthy before they are put up for adoption.