Expanded grant program offers federal money to fix PFAS-contaminated wells

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources has opened up a federally-funded grant program to help those dealing with contaminated wells.
Using money from the American Rescue Plan Act, the grants would go toward the cost of fixing or replacing wells tainted by toxins, including Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, or PFAS.
To be eligible, families earning up to $100,000/year must provide two verified water samples from the past two years taken two weeks apart that show contamination above the DNR's new drinking water standard of 70 ppt. for the most common (PFOA+PFAS) compounds.
The expanded program also includes provisions to address nitrate, arsenic and bacterial contamination.
Additionally, the department no longer requires that an award must be reduced by 30% if the owner or renter of the well has a family income that exceeds $45,000.
Those interested in applying can first take a survey to determine eligibility on the Wisconsin DNR's website by clicking here.
Applications will be accepted until all funds are used.