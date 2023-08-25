Expect heavy traffic on UWL student move-in days, Aug. 30 – Sept. 4

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- About 3,000 new and returning UW-La Crosse students will move into campus residence halls beginning Wednesday, Aug. 30.
In order to accommodate family schedules and maximize the parking lot capacity on campus, the bulk of move in will take place over four days, August 30-Sept 2.
Near the UWL campus, a few select city streets will be shut down and volunteers will be helping to direct traffic for pedestrian safety.
Expect increased traffic along some of La Crosse’s busiest streets, including:
- Badger Street
- Campbell Road
- La Crosse Street
- Oakland Street
- Pine Street
- Vine Street
- West Avenue
"This is always an exciting time of year for us. We look forward to welcoming students to campus for the year and greeting their families as they assist in getting their student settled into their new home-away-from-home," says Lisa Weston, UWL associate director for Residence Life. "We are grateful for the 250 volunteers, including many of the UWL Athletic Teams, staff, faculty, and student organizations who help us make this an easy process. Everyone is invested in starting the year off on the right foot."
The first day for fall semester classes at UWL is Tuesday, Sept. 5.
