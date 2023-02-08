Experts concerned over drop in child vaccination rates

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local health officials say there is a decline in child vaccination rates, especially in Wisconsin.
A pediatric vaccine expert with Gundersen Health System, Dr. Raj Naik, said child vaccination for serious diseases are down. That includes meningitis, whooping cough and human papillomavirus (HPV).
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) part of the decline in vaccinations is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Naik agrees.
"Just some people haven't returned to care, health disparities, we are a rural state and sometimes just physical location will cause some disparities as well," Dr. Naik explained. "And the third one is certainly some carry over from whatever people's sentiments are about COVID vaccination and the pandemic."
Dr. Naik said people on both sides of the fence about vaccinations want the same thing, and that is healthy children and a healthy community.