Experts say your heart can break from too much stress

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Experts say emotional stress can be so bad that it feels like a person's heart is breaking, and in some ways, it is.
A cardiologist with Mayo Clinic Health System said the condition is known as Broken Heart Syndrome (BHS), but also known as takotsubo or stress-induced cardiomyopathy.
Broken Heart Syndrome affects part of the heart by temporarily disrupting its usual pumping. That disruption forces other parts of the heart to work overtime and can be dangerous.
"The big difference between a heart attack and Broken Heart Syndrome is people with Broken Heart Syndrome typically do not have any blockages in the heart arteries," Cardiologist Dr. Niti Aggarwal said. "In contrast, people who have a heart attack usually have a blockage in the blood vessels around the heart."
Dr. Aggarwal said BHS should be taken seriously, but with treatment it usually reverses itself in days or weeks.