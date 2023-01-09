Experts suggest testing for these two things, to stay healthy in your home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- January is Radon Action Month and because of that, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reminding people to test for the dangerous gas - especially before buying a house.
Radon is a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas naturally found in the soil in the region at higher levels. According to the EPA, the gas "results from the natural decay of uranium and radium found in nearly all rocks and soils."
MDH Indoor Air Supervisor Daniel Tranter suggests testing for the gas every five years and when buying a house.
"Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer," Tranter said. "It's the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. Unfortunately, in the United States, the EPA estimated every year about 21,000 lung cancer deaths are caused by radon exposure."
He said that though home-sales weren't down in 2022 from 2021, radon testing was.
"We think that has to do the hot housing market that existed, especially in 2020-2021, home buyers wanted to make their offers more competitive," Tranter said. "They were skipping the home inspections and skipping the radon tests."
Most homes in Minnesota, have an average radon level of 4.2 picoCuries perLiter (pCi/L). Tranter suggests if a home has a radon level of 4 pCi/L or more, to install a radon mitigation system.
If a radon mitigation system was installed after June 1, 2020, MDH conducts a free inspection of the system to ensure it was installed and working properly.
Across the border in Wisconsin, the Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) is recommending residents who get their water from wells test that water annually.
"Bacteria can lead to flu-like illness - diarrhea and vomiting. Bacteria in your well is also an indicator that there's some sort of contamination going on," MCHD Community Health Educator Hannah Shimanek said. "Maybe something's wrong with your well cap, or there's a lot of agriculture in the area; it all can kind of mess with your well. Also, for high nitrates, it can lead to thyroid disease and colon cancer. We're also really concerned about people who are pregnant and infants drinking the water."
Both bacteria and nitrate testing are $30 each in Monroe County.