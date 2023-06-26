 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north to
south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the
surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the
coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Explore downtown La Crosse by renting bikes

Explore downtown by renting bikes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you're looking to save some money, consider renting a bike to explore downtown La Crosse.

Area health experts say summer is the perfect time to make your health a priority and get outside. Drift Cycles is a service in La Crosse where you can rent a bike to get your body moving, and see local landmarks along the way.

"There's plenty to see and do in the entire city. So hoping that you are able to experience a lot of that via bike instead of driving from place to place or giving yourself a chance to get out and explore in a different way." said Katie Jensen Wellness Education Specialist at Gundersen Health System.

The service offers 75 bikes across 15 locations, spread out in the city.

One dollar gets you thirty minutes, or you can explore a monthly, seasonal, or annual payment plan.

