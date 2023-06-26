Explore downtown La Crosse by renting bikes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you're looking to save some money, consider renting a bike to explore downtown La Crosse.
Area health experts say summer is the perfect time to make your health a priority and get outside. Drift Cycles is a service in La Crosse where you can rent a bike to get your body moving, and see local landmarks along the way.
"There's plenty to see and do in the entire city. So hoping that you are able to experience a lot of that via bike instead of driving from place to place or giving yourself a chance to get out and explore in a different way." said Katie Jensen Wellness Education Specialist at Gundersen Health System.
The service offers 75 bikes across 15 locations, spread out in the city.
One dollar gets you thirty minutes, or you can explore a monthly, seasonal, or annual payment plan.