Expo day at International Friendship Garden

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The International Friendship Garden in Riverside Park held it's first expo day on Saturday. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. the garden featured volunteers, artists and storytellers sharing their talents with visitors.
"It's a very intimate garden," said Carmen DeVoe, a volunteer supervisor. "It has a lot of pathways, there's a bench where you can sit with your friends and have a nice conversation."
Today's event offered guests a chance to learn some of the history of the sister cities represented, such as Epinol, France.
"They have a statue you might have seen," said Dianne Seyler, Epinol committee chairperson. "The little boy pulling the thorn out of his foot represents the original name of the city "Spinal" which is a form of the word "spine" or "thorn".
The garden is still looking for additional volunteers to assist in future events. To find out more you can go to riversidegardens.org.