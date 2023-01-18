Faith leaders speak with Ukrainian refugees

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Leaders from several religious groups met Wednesday afternoon with Ukrainian refugees that settled in the Coulee Region and the organizations supporting them.
The La Crosse Welcome Circle and Interfaith Leaders Coalition held a community conversation at the English Lutheran Church where refugees shared their stories. The Welcome Circle also shared ways people can help as well as other success stories of refugees coming to the area such as Hmong and Afghan citizens.
The Ukrainian refugees range from school age children to adults with spouses still fighting on the front lines as the war with Russia continues. One spouse shared that story alongside a Ukrainian turned United States citizen now calling La Crosse home.
Members of the La Crosse Welcome Circle say that their actions are a way of American life.
"Many people have come to the United States because of persecution and other places," Maureen Freedland said. "A lot of us have a background in bringing people to America. We just know people of faith like to work together for humanitarian and charitable endeavors."
Click here for more information on how to donate to the refugees, who are allowed to stay in the country for up to two years.