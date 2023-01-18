 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday...

.Snow spreads from south to north across the area this evening.
The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday
morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when
rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four
hour period for any given location.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period
of freezing rain will be possible late this evening and overnight,
which if it occurs, would produce a light glaze of ice.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Faith leaders speak with Ukrainian refugees

  • Updated
  • 0
UKRAINE1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Leaders from several religious groups met Wednesday afternoon with Ukrainian refugees that settled in the Coulee Region and the organizations supporting them.

The La Crosse Welcome Circle and Interfaith Leaders Coalition held a community conversation at the English Lutheran Church where refugees shared their stories. The Welcome Circle also shared ways people can help as well as other success stories of refugees coming to the area such as Hmong and Afghan citizens.

The Ukrainian refugees range from school age children to adults with spouses still fighting on the front lines as the war with Russia continues. One spouse shared that story alongside a Ukrainian turned United States citizen now calling La Crosse home.

UKRAINE2.jpg

Members of the La Crosse Welcome Circle say that their actions are a way of American life.

"Many people have come to the United States because of persecution and other places," Maureen Freedland said. "A lot of us have a background in bringing people to America. We just know people of faith like to work together for humanitarian and charitable endeavors."

Click here for more information on how to donate to the refugees, who are allowed to stay in the country for up to two years.

