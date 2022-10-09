"Fall Cub Camp" invites newest scouting recruits

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Sunday at Camp Decorah, new members of the Cub Scouts got to experience all that the organization had to offer during the "Fall Cub Camp."
Children that are in kindergarten through fifth grade shot bows, BB guns, fished in a trout pond, went on a nature walk and cooked outdoors with their families.
Joe Carlson with the Gateway Area Council says parents get plenty of information prior to signing their children up for the scouts.
"We find the parents are always looking to identify how's an activity going to be a good fit for their child," Carlson said. "Things we tell them about Cub Scouting that are helpful to know is that it's a family activity. So parents and children do the activity together. It's a great way for a child to make new friends, grow in their confidence as they have new experiences, learn some great skills and generally have a lot of fun."
Camp Decorah has events for scouts and the public year round.