Fall into Daylight Savings on Sunday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- As people turn back their clocks for Daylight Savings, the La Crosse Fire Department (LCFD) is reminding the public to check their smoke detectors.
Sunday morning at 2 a.m., clocks will fall back an hour into standard time. As people are changing clocks throughout their house, LCFD said it's a great opportunity to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Smoke detectors should be replaced at least every 10 years, based on the manufacturer, and every seven years for carbon monoxide detectors.
Batteries in each device should be checked monthly according to La Crosse Fire Department Lieutenant Andy Formanek.
He said Daylight Savings is a great reminder for people to check these things, especially before the winter months.
"When you do have those furnaces and fireplaces going, having the carbon monoxide detector there checking for an odorless gas that is harmful and making sure your smoke detectors up to date," Formanek said. "Out of all of the fire deaths that happened last year about two-thirds of the fire deaths were caused without having a working smoke detector or a properly installed smoke detector."
He added that if anyone has questions, they can reach out to the La Crosse Fire Department or visit the National Fire Prevention Association's website.