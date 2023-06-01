Familiar face returns to lead Winona Area School

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A former student and employee is coming back to lead the Winona Area Public Schools.
The WAPS board voted Wednesday night to hire Brad Berzinski as the new superintendent.
It's a homecoming for Berzinski in a couple of ways. He went through the schools and graduated from Winona Senior High. After college, he came back to the district to serve as an teacher, athletic director and principal.
He is currently the principal of St. Charles High School.
According to a statement from the district, they're having final contract negotiations with Berzinski this week. Approval of a contract with him is expected at the June 8 school board meeting.
He'd be starting his new job on July 1.