Families brave the rain for West Salem's June Dairy Days

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- As June Dairy Days came to a close, community members braved the rain to celebrate the ending of the three-day celebration.
The first few days of the annual event brought fireworks, live music, tournaments, a fun run and the big parade.
Families made it out to Village Park Sunday afternoon for the A & C Martial Arts demonstration, food, face painting and music from the WS Adult Jazz Band.
For 10-year-old Gwenlyn Harris, Dairy Days has something for everyone.
She said that a lot of people enjoy the parade and the ice cream tent - where she said she worked on Saturday but is looking forward to the carnival rides.
"I'm going to try to go on all of the rides," Harris said. "They made it over here in West Salem - they made it really fun for everyone [for] all ages."
She pointed out that visitors to the fair can also learn something as the fair takes place during National Dairy Month.
