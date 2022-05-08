Family and friends gather for Mother's Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Hosting a Mother's Day brunch, the La Crosse Distillery saw family and friends celebrate their moms.
To help the community honor mothers, the La Crosse Distillery offered different menu items for its brunch.
Elevating the brunch to another level with Quiche Florentine, a supervisor at the distillery says it's just another way to celebrate the holiday.
"I think it's great to do something for Mother's Day because everybody likes to take mom out for lunch or dinner," Supervisor Justin Kotlarz said, "Just giving back to the moms out there in the community and just making sure that they're having a good time."
He added that the La Crosse Distillery is committed to being conscientious and as sustainable as it can be.