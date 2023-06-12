 Skip to main content
Family & Children's Center prepares for move to Monitor Street

LA CROSSE, Wis.  (WXOW) - The Family & Children's Center is moving their headquarters to the former building of the Marine Credit Union at 811 Monitor Street.

The new, smaller facility provides more spatial flexibility than the organization's previous home of 31 years.

Members of the non-profit say the donors' concerns over sustainability prompted the move.

President and CEO of FCC, Tita Yutuc, said flexibility, their clients' experience, and proximity for families and staff played a role in location selection.

"It'll help us be more efficient as we work with clients," said Yutuc.

The President and CEO also hinted at the possibility of future expansions or remodels based on the needs of the clients.

FCC plans to move within the next year, with their old location hitting the market by then end of Summer.

