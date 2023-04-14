 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning and continue rising to 15.0 feet early
Friday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.0 feet on 04/12/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Family displaced in La Crosse house fire

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A number of crews responded to a house fire call on Brackenwood Court in La Crosse Friday afternoon.

House

La Crosse Fire Department Battalion Chief Bee Xiong said besides the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Fire, La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy and the La Crosse Sheriff's Office responded to the call.

Firefighter

Chief Xiong said the call came in at around 2:42 p.m. and crews arrived in fewer than 9 minutes.

As of 5:30 p.m. the fire has not been extinguished.

House

Chief Xiong said that the home sustained major damage. 

There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

While this fire was happening, Chief Xiong said there were multiple other emergency calls. One included a vehicle fire in La Crosse that the Shelby Fire Department helped extinguish. 

