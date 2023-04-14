Family displaced in La Crosse house fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A number of crews responded to a house fire call on Brackenwood Court in La Crosse Friday afternoon.
La Crosse Fire Department Battalion Chief Bee Xiong said besides the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Fire, La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy and the La Crosse Sheriff's Office responded to the call.
Chief Xiong said the call came in at around 2:42 p.m. and crews arrived in fewer than 9 minutes.
As of 5:30 p.m. the fire has not been extinguished.
Chief Xiong said that the home sustained major damage.
There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
While this fire was happening, Chief Xiong said there were multiple other emergency calls. One included a vehicle fire in La Crosse that the Shelby Fire Department helped extinguish.