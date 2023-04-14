Family displaced in La Crosse house fire

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and Vernon Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo Sports Complex. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning and continue rising to 15.0 feet early Friday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 04/12/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&