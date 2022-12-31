Family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration at Children's Museum of La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Children's Museum of La Crosse welcomed families for its own New Year's Eve celebration, the Countdown to Noon event.
The event allowed families who may not want or get to stay up until midnight to celebrate the New Year.
Kids were able to decorate a party hat before the countdown began.
When the clock struck noon, balloons were dropped from the stairwell and the kids were able to stomp on bubble wrap. The tradition returned Saturday for the first time in a few years.
"We haven't done this event since 2019 because we were closed for a year and half due to the pandemic and then also not doing group events last year," Children's Museum of La Crosse marketing director Leanne Poellinger said. "So, it's been really nice to be able to renew this very popular and very fun, noisy event."
She said roughly 500 people attended Saturday and said it's a great opportunity for adults and kids to play and explore the museum while celebrating the holiday together.