Family Fun Day highlights child abuse prevention

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) –
The group hosted a free event which not only marked a quarter century of child abuse prevention, but also noted April as child abuse prevention month.
The event featured a variety of fun events for children and parents alike with a little education on child abuse prevention, said Kristy Braunreiter, a member of the task force.
“That’s what we’re all about … giving some education and getting help to families who may be experiencing stress or just the day to day stuff of having children and having a place,” Braunreiter said. The day included a free lunch along with music by a local band. There were games, crafts, a bounce house, fingerprinting of children and, of course, a visit by the Easter Bunny.
Braunreiter, who helps run Person First in Galesville, said the task force consists of representatives of a wide variety of area agencies working together to educate the public and do whatever it takes to prevent child abuse.
She said families enjoy the free event as a good chance for kids of all ages to find something fun to do and for the family to go to a fun and stress-free event.
Braunreiter also put out an invitation to anyone who is passionate about children and families to consider becoming part of the task force.