 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Family Fun Day highlights child abuse prevention

  • Updated
  • 0
Family Fun Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) –

The group hosted a free event which not only marked a quarter century of child abuse prevention, but also noted April as child abuse prevention month.

The event featured a variety of fun events for children and parents alike with a little education on child abuse prevention, said Kristy Braunreiter, a member of the task force.

“That’s what we’re all about … giving some education and getting help to families who may be experiencing stress or just the day to day stuff of having children and having a place,” Braunreiter said. The day included a free lunch along with music by a local band. There were games, crafts, a bounce house, fingerprinting of children and, of course, a visit by the Easter Bunny.

Braunreiter, who helps run Person First in Galesville, said the task force consists of representatives of a wide variety of area agencies working together to educate the public and do whatever it takes to prevent child abuse.

She said families enjoy the free event as a good chance for kids of all ages to find something fun to do and for the family to go to a fun and stress-free event.

Braunreiter also put out an invitation to anyone who is passionate about children and families to consider becoming part of the task force.

Have a story idea? Let us know here