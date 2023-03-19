Family Fun Expo returns after three years

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Families from around the area spent the afternoon at the Family Fun Expo after its three-year hiatus.
The carnival-themes event brought out aerial dancers, ponies, bounce houses, face paintings, games and more.
With over 30 vendors at the event, parents were able to learn about area resources while having a good time with their families.
One of the organizers of the event, Parenting Place executive director Jodi Widuch, said this is what the community wanted.
"It's really about a great experience for families who are looking for something fun to do," Widuch said. "Last summer, we did a survey in the community, just kind of resetting, asking what are families looking for. This is it, they told us loudly and clearly, they are looking for family fun."
The free event ran from 11-4 p.m.
Widuch estimated more than 2,200 people ventured out to the Omni Center for the Expo.
Onalaska Animal Hospital owner, Nicole Azene, and free admission sponsor for the event said it was great to see that many people getting out and about.
"Oh my goodness, it's so wonderful," Azene said. "This is just a thank you, our way of giving back and helping to bring people in for family gathering. There's so much excitement here and it's wonderful to be a part of it."
While the event was free, organizers accepted diaper donations to help fill the shelves at the Parenting Place Diaper Bank - a free program for families in need.