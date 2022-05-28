Family of Louis Ferris to host a luminaria on Memorial Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The nephew of Louis Ferris, Joseph Howard, invites the community to a luminaria at Veterans Freedom Park in an effort to pay respect to those who served and and honor his family.
Louis Ferris, who served in the military, spent his life serving others and was also the driving factor in the creation of Veterans Freedom Park and the memorials within it.
Since his passing last year, Joseph Howard wanted to pay his respects for his uncle by hosting a luminarium; a luminaria is a paper lantern with a candle inside.
"I'm hoping that a large number of people will come but whoever comes - it's for them," Howard said. "It's a time of reflection and remembrance. This is a period of contemplation and reflection over what was given."
Howard and his family spent Saturday afternoon preparing for the luminaria by cleaning the memorials.
He expects to have hundreds of candles during the event and welcomes those who wish to participate.
Howard said the best time to go out to Veterans Freedom Park on Monday would be 9-10p.m..