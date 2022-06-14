Family reunites with medical team, six months after emergency delivery

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - Six months after the emergency delivery of their daughter Anya, the Aguilar family reunited with their medical team to celebrate.
January of 2022, Maria Aguilar was 24 weeks pregnant when she went to Arcadia's Mayo Clinic in pain, where she found out she was fully dilated and her baby was in the breech, or upright, position putting it at risk.
Dr. Jodi Breska Family Medicine at Mayo Clinic, said while she doesn't typically work with babies that young, was able to receive help from a high-risk OB in Rochester via telehealth.
Baby Anya was born more than two hours later weighing 700 grams, or just over one pound before being airlifted to Rochester, where her parents later joined her.
Six months later, the Aguilar family is visiting their medical team for the first time since delivery and celebrating Anya's six-month check-up.
"We are very excited and very emotional, happy because many times I thought she wasn't going to make it," Mayo Clinic translator Angela Lovato translated for Aguilar. "We didn't think that she could survive with so many things that happened and we are very grateful for the help of everybody here."
The Aguilar family met with Dr. Breska, her midwife and her nursing staff, visiting the delivery room and eating cake.
For both family and medical staff, the reunion was emotional.
"My two words for today are joyful and gratitude," Dr. Breska said. "Just joyful at the outcome and the gratitude that I have for the higher power that was really in charge that day. That everything, just all the pieces of the puzzle fell into place."
"Many of us have been in situations that we know it could have went many different routes that day."