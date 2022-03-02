Family sets up reward for missing man

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The family of a UW-La Crosse student reported missing last month has set up a GoFundMe page for a reward for information about where he may be.
Hamud Faal was last seen Sunday morning, February 20 at 3:37 a.m. walking alone southbound on Front Street just north of Jay Street.
Faal is a senior at UW-La Crosse majoring in psychology.
On the GoFundMe page, his family said they last spoke to him on February 18. He was reported missing to La Crosse Police on February 21.
Dozens of volunteers, friends, and family members searched the downtown area on Saturday looking for any sign of Faal.
No additional searches are currently planned according to La Crosse Police.
The GoFundMe page thanks the many people who have helped search for Faal including police, UW-La Crosse, and the people from the area.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the effort has raised more than $12,000 of its $20,000 goal.
The family provided a description of Hamud. He is an African American man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue crew-neck sweater, gray jeans and black-and-white Vans shoes.
If you have information as to Hamud’s whereabouts or if you see him please call police non-emergency at 608-782-7575. You can also report Hamud’s whereabouts anonymously at La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 . You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.