Farm animals, equipment lost in Sparta area fire

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A number of animals are killed in a fire Tuesday morning at rural Sparta farm.
Fire Chief Mike Arnold of the Sparta Area Fire District said they were called out about 3:26 a.m. to a structure fire at 3678 Backtrail Road in the Town of Little Falls.
The owners called the fire in after they received a call from Jackson Electric about a power outage on their property. That's when they noticed the fire in a barn.
When the fire department arrived, Chief Arnold said the barn was fully engulfed with several nearby buildings and a construction trailer threatened.
He said the fire appears to have started in the northeast corner of the building and may be electrical in nature.
The building was a total loss.
The family lost a dog, pig, 20 chickens, two ducks, and ten guinea pigs in the fire. They also lost a skid steer, numerous horse saddles, hay and other farm equipment.
The Melrose Fire Department assisted with a truck and water.
Crews were on the scene for about four hours battling the fire.