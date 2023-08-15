Farm Bill renewal deadline quickly approaches

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW) – Roughly every five years, Congress works on the nation’s most important farm, food, nutrition, and rural economic policy: the Farm Bill.
The bill sets the direction for the country’s food system, from farm to fork.
The current bill is set to expire on September 30 and local farmers are urging lawmakers to revamp the bill, in order to fit the needs of modern farming.
Senator Tina Smith visited a local Minnesota farm to hear what barriers growers face, such as a decrease in available markets, land access, and farm viability, especially for emerging and small producers.
“There are such challenges with young people wanting to get into farming, there just are not as many avenues as there used to be,” said Senator Smith.
Her southeastern Minnesota visit took her to Featherstone Farm where she discussed the impact the new bill could have on farmers’ livelihoods.
Featherstone is a 250-acre organic vegetable farm distributed to local co-ops, restaurants, and grocers. Recently they have felt the squeeze of large corporate farms, as they see their market options decreasing.
“I feel like there are fewer and fewer options for markets for not just what I grow, but what I would like to grow, meaning wheat or rye or even straw,” said Jack Hedin, the owner and operator of Featherstone Farms. “You can sell it, but not like what we could have 20 years ago when there was more of a dairy industry that needed straw bedding. So, there are fewer and fewer options to sell what we can produce at this scale.”
The goal of the 2023 bill aims to lessen the squeeze Featherstone Farms and other small growers are feeling.
“So, the first thing we have to do with the Farm Bill is to make sure that we are, in the Farm Bill, through the farming programs, supporting small farmers and emerging farmers, so that they can get a foot in the door, and they can start, they can get into the business,” said Smith.
Local farmers are urging lawmakers to do just that: support community operations by increasing market spaces and decreasing barriers.
“Whether it’s small grains, perennial crops, annual vegetables are just a drop in the bucket, but in my opinion anyway, we need more diversity on the landscape and more options for farmers,” said Hedin.
Other key policy goals for the 2023 bill include increases in financial investments for infrastructure, reform crop insurance to support smaller and more sustainable farms, and improve conservation programs.
With about a month left before the September deadline, Congress must pass a new Farm Bill, or extend the current bill while they work on the next revision.