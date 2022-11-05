“Farm Chicks” reaching goals through mutual support

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – It was a conference without any keynote speakers.
More than 100 women – many with an agricultural background – met to learn and grow through conversations with other women.
One of the organizers of the Mastermind Dinner for Modern-Day Farm Chicks event in La Crosse said they intentionally chose not to have a keynote speaker.
Annaliese Wegner, a dairy farmer and blogger, said rather than going to a conference where they are spoken to, she and other organizers wanted to host an event where women could network, discuss the challenges they face and to get ideas on how to reach a more fulfilling life.
Organizers said the event is designed to bring women together in person and inspire them to work together to find what drives them, to set personal goals, and learn from each other how to reach those goals and have fulfilling careers in the dairy industry.
Geared toward women in agriculture, Wegner said, not all of the women in attendance had a farm background which she said is crucial to offering as many viewpoints as possible to help women find their way to success.
The day started with drinks and a time for attendees to have casual conversation. They then went through journaling exercises that led into discussions about personal goals and challenges and how others managed to overcome those goals.
“Just having those conversations make you realize, ‘Oh. I could do that?’ You have somebody motivating you, saying, ‘Yeah. That’s totally an option’ or you could have a conversation with somebody who says, ‘Oh. I did this’ Well, I could do that too, Wegner said. “Just talking to like minded women opens up so many doors and possibilities for you.”
As discussions continued, the participants enjoyed a meal, had more exercises then ended the day with line dancing lessons.
While keeping an open mind, Wegner said the goal is to see the workshop expand and become a regular event that could spread into other areas of the region in hopes of helping dairy families to survive.