Farm Service Agency assisting drought-affected farmers in region

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW/KIMT) - Farmers in the Tri-State area can get assistance dealing with the drought-like conditions occurring this summer.
The Farm Service Agency (FSA) through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has several programs available for farmers.
The USDA has declared as natural disasters a number of counties around the region due to the drought and its length.
In Wisconsin, in our area, primary counties include Crawford, Grant, Monroe, and Vernon.
Contiguous counties are also eligible for assistance. Those include Jackson, La Crosse, Houston, and Allamakee.
For livestock farmers in Minnesota, the FSA will help transport animals to where water and feed is more readily available.
Whitney Place, the agency's state executive director, says farmers could see disaster without these resources.
"We could see some losses of herds. We could see some pretty heavy hit crop yields," she said. "We might see that anyway. Hopefully, these programs can keep people on the farm for another year."
“We’re continuing to do everything we can to support our farmers and their families, and we appreciate the help from our federal partners and USDA Secretary Vilsack to support our state’s farmers and our local communities during the recent drought conditions,” said Wisconsin Gov. Evers in a statement regarding the designations. “I encourage eligible Wisconsin producers to access these critical resources that are available through this designation, including assistance like emergency loans.”
Farmers can find their local FSA office here.
Click here for information on USDA drought-relief programs
For farmers in the Badger State, they can also contact the Wisconsin Farm Center for information at 800-942-2474.
Wisconsin's Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) had additional resource information. Click here for those details.
KIMT assisted with this story.