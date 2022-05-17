Farmers get a late start planting crops

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW)- Local farmers have had a late start planting this season with some averaging about two weeks behind due to cold temperatures.
Organic dairy farmer Darin Von Ruden said that weather is not the only obstacle farmers are facing.
"Mother nature is always number one that challenges us but looking at the financial side of the business, our input costs are two to three times higher than what they have been in recent years." Von Ruden said.
Organic dairy farmer Travis Klinkner said the biggest issue for him is the rising cost of inputs.
Klinkner said farmers may have tractors parked for months unable to get the parts they need.
Also, the rising cost of fertilizer has also made it harder for farmers to obtain which puts additional stress on this planting season.
"There is a lot of pressure riding on everything we do with the rising cost of inputs and our output prices really are not catching up with those prices," Klinkner said. "You have to make every dollar count and do the best you can more efficiently than maybe you have in the past."
He said that the labor shortages halt the production and transportation of items farmers needs.
This planting season, Klinkner is trying to plant his own soybean meals to help offset the cost.
District 3 Director of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Dairy Farmer Robert Nigh said that the war in Ukraine has also created challenges for farmers.
"Ukraine and Russia produce a lot of wheat. And that really pulled up prices across the board whether it's in corn or soybeans." Robert said.
A culmination of events affecting local farmers which Klinkner doesn't see an end to soon.