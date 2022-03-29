Fate of Maple Grove Motel still unclear

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Whether or not the city of La Crosse now owns the Maple Grove Motel isn't clear, but those persons who had been residing there found themselves looking for new places to stay on Tuesday evening.
Back in February, the La Crosse city council moved to purchase the southside motel located at 5212 Mormon Coulee Road with plans to convert it into a transitional homeless shelter. The purchase drew some complaints from community members who lived near the motel. The Salvation Army also expressed concerns regarding the process moving forward and it's perceived lack of transparency.
In March a special meeting was called by the city council to reconsider the purchase of Maple Grove and a resolution was added. It stated that the sale of the property would be contingent on necessary repairs being completed including structural issues.
This evening, only a few persons occupied the Maple Grove Motel, one stating she was told today to be out by 5 p.m. She was still not fully packed and said she had been granted a few more hours time.
Residents and neighbors both said they've had no confirmation from the city as to the status of the building repairs or whether or not the sale of Maple Grove has been finalized.