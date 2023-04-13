Father of Madeline Kingsbury's children denies involvement in missing Minnesota mother's disappearance

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin zones.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

.Anomalous warm temperatures will continue to melt snowpack across
northern and western Minnesota and northern Wisconsin today. This
will result in increase river flows along the Mississippi River and
flooding starting this weekend in some locations.

The following forecast crests are based solely on snow melt.

Lake City, MN between 17 and 18 feet - April 20-21
Alma, WI between 14 and 15 feet - April 20-21
Minnesota City, MN between 662 and 663 feet - April 21-22
Winona Dam 5A, MN between 657 and 658.5 feet - April 21-22
Winona, MN between 16 and 17.5 feet - April 21-22
Trempealeau, WI between 649 and 650.5 feet - April 21-22
La Crescent, MN between 642 and 643.5 feet - April 21-23
La Crosse, WI between 13.5 and 15 feet - April 21-23
Genoa, WI between 632.5 and 634.5 - April 22-24
Lansing, IA between 15 and 17 feet - April 24-26
Lynxville, WI between 625.5 and 627.5 feet - April 24-26
McGregor, IA between 18.5 and 20.5 feet - April 22-24
Guttenberg, IA between 16 and 18 feet - April 22-24

There may be a second crest due to flow coming in from the Wisconsin
River for McGregor and Guttenberg, IA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Again Today...

.Another day of unseasonable warmth coupled with breezy southerly
winds and deep mixing will renew the threat for critical fire
weather conditions from late this morning through this evening.

Relative humidity values fall to around 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening. East of the Mississippi River,
expect southerly winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of
the river, these southerly winds will be around 20-25 mph,
gusting to 30-35 mph. Very dry fine fuels will promote quick
ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started, making
them difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA,
SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect
from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm.

* WINDS...East of the Mississippi River, southerly winds of 15-20
mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of the river, southerly winds
around 20-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Father of Madeline Kingsbury's children denies involvement in missing Minnesota mother's disappearance

Missing Minnesota woman Madeline Kingsbury was last seen on March 31.

 MN Winona Police Department

The father of a missing Minnesota mother's children said he is cooperating with law enforcement "at every turn," nearly two weeks after the disappearance of 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury.

Adam Fravel denied any involvement in Kingsbury's disappearance in a statement Wednesday.

"Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury. During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement.

"I did not have anything to do with Maddi's disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything," said Fravel.

Fravel said he had been advised by law enforcement on April 2 not to attend news conferences or assist in searches for Kingsbury due to safety concerns.

"My non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth. I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children," said Fravel.

Kingsbury was last seen on the morning of March 31.

She did not show up at work as expected the day she disappeared, and did not answer calls from family and friends, police said. She didn't pick up her children from day care that afternoon or make other arrangements.

Evidence suggests Kingsbury's disappearance was "involuntary and suspicious," the Winona Police Department said in a Wednesday update.

"We remain extremely concerned for her safety," police said in their update.

"We have drafted and served numerous search warrants as part of our search efforts."

The update didn't address whether Fravel has been cooperating with authorities.

Kingsbury's family said in a statement Wednesday they have been working with investigators in the search for her. "Members of our family and close friends coordinate closely with law enforcement and send out search teams day after day, every day," the statement said.

"We will find Madeline. This is our mission and we will not falter."

Police have said they believe her vehicle, a 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country, may have traveled from Winona to eastern Fillmore County on the day of her disappearance.

They have asked residents in that area to check their "video cameras, doorbell cameras, game cameras ... for any signs of the van passing through or stopping."

Winona is in southeastern Minnesota, near the Wisconsin border.

