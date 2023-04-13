FBI arrests suspect in connection with intelligence leaks

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin zones.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

.Anomalous warm temperatures will continue to melt snowpack across
northern and western Minnesota and northern Wisconsin today. This
will result in increase river flows along the Mississippi River and
flooding starting this weekend in some locations.

The following forecast crests are based solely on snow melt.

Lake City, MN between 17 and 18 feet - April 20-21
Alma, WI between 14 and 15 feet - April 20-21
Minnesota City, MN between 662 and 663 feet - April 21-22
Winona Dam 5A, MN between 657 and 658.5 feet - April 21-22
Winona, MN between 16 and 17.5 feet - April 21-22
Trempealeau, WI between 649 and 650.5 feet - April 21-22
La Crescent, MN between 642 and 643.5 feet - April 21-23
La Crosse, WI between 13.5 and 15 feet - April 21-23
Genoa, WI between 632.5 and 634.5 - April 22-24
Lansing, IA between 15 and 17 feet - April 24-26
Lynxville, WI between 625.5 and 627.5 feet - April 24-26
McGregor, IA between 18.5 and 20.5 feet - April 22-24
Guttenberg, IA between 16 and 18 feet - April 22-24

There may be a second crest due to flow coming in from the Wisconsin
River for McGregor and Guttenberg, IA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

FBI arrests suspect in connection with intelligence leaks

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest of alleged military documents leaker.png

A member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard is under arrest in connection with the leaking of classifieds documents

A member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard was arrested by the FBI on Thursday in connection with the leaking of classified documents that have been posted online, according to a US official familiar with the matter.

The arrest of Jack Teixeira, 21, comes following a fast-moving search by the US government for the identity of the leaker who posted classified documents to a social media platform popular with video gamers.

Teixeira had been identified by The New York Times ahead of his arrest Thursday as the leader of the group where a trove of classified documents was posted.

The FBI had narrowed the number of people who they believe could be responsible for the leaks and have been conducting interviews in recent days, two people briefed on the matter said earlier. While there's a large number of people who had access to the documents, investigators have been able to home in on a small number for closer scrutiny thanks to the forensic trail left by the person who posted the documents. Investigators are working on building a case for prosecution, people familiar with the matter say.

Another source familiar with the criminal investigation said that they expect it will move along much more quickly than the Pentagon's damage assessment of the leaks.

Earlier Thursday, President Joe Biden appeared to suggest that the US government was close to identifying the leaker.

"There's a full-blown investigation going on, as you know," Biden said when asked for comment about the leaks. "The intelligence community and the Justice Department. And they're getting close. I don't have an answer for you."

Biden was speaking in Dublin, where he is meeting the Irish president. It was the first time he commented on the leak.

CNN has previously reported that the Army Criminal Investigation Division is also "assisting the DoD in their investigation" of the leak, Jeffrey Castro, a spokesman for the division, told CNN.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the person, whom the story did not name, behind the leak worked on a military base and posted sensitive national security secrets in an online group of acquaintances.

The leaker was described in the Post story as a lonely young man and gun enthusiast who was part of a chatroom of about two dozen people on Discord -- a social media platform popular with video gamers -- that shared a love of guns and military gear, according to a friend of the alleged leaker the Post interviewed who was also part of the group.

Biden said he was concerned about the fact the leaks happened, but not necessarily about their content.

"I'm not concerned about the leak. I'm concerned that it happened, but there's nothing contemporaneous that I'm aware of that is of any consequence."

The leaked documents posted to social media, some of which have been obtained by CNN, include detailed intelligence assessments of allies and adversaries alike, including on the state of the war in Ukraine and the challenges both Kyiv and Moscow face as the war appears stuck in a stalemate in the months ahead.

The Pentagon has begun to limit who across the government receives its highly classified daily intelligence briefs following the leak.

Some US officials who used to receive the briefing materials daily have stopped receiving them in recent days, sources familiar with the matter told CNN, as the Pentagon's Joint Staff continues to whittle down its distribution lists.

The Joint Staff, which comprises the Defense Department's most senior uniformed leadership that advises the president, began examining its distribution lists immediately after learning of the trove of leaked classified documents -- many of which had markings indicating that they had been produced by the Joint Staff's intelligence arm, known as the J2.

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder in an interview with News Nation on Wednesday said the Pentagon is looking at "mitigation measures in terms of what we can do to prevent potential additional unauthorized leaks."

The criminal investigation is being led by the FBI's Washington field office, including a team of counterintelligence investigators experienced in hunting leaks.

Those investigators are also working with Pentagon officials on the damage assessment, which would become part of the evidence to be used in any potential prosecution that results.

This headline and story have been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Zachary Cohen, Sean Lyngaas and Alex Marquardt contributed reporting.

