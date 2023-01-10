FCC receives more than $700,000 in donations for mental health programs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Family and Children's Center (FCC) works on issues like mental and family health, and the community is responding to those concerns.
The center announced that they had received more than $700,000 through a challenge grant program that supported their focus. More than 300 donors contributed.
"Some people gave a dollar, that's all they had," said FCC Director of Advancement and Marketing Ellen Hongerholt. "I think that was so touching to me because I know it was the most that they could give. When we all work together, amazing things can be done."
The FCC plans to use the money to expand programming and outpatient therapy services.
